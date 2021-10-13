 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ESPN Boosts NFL Playoff Coverage With New Monday Night Football Deal
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
ESPN Boosts NFL Playoff Coverage With New Monday Night Football Deal

Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN signed a five-year rights agreement with the National Football League that includes expansion of NFL Playoff coverage.

The inaugural Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card game will be held Jan. 17, 2022. The new MNF game marks the first scheduled weekly prime time NFL Playoff game, premiering at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Wild Card Monday Night Football game will air on ESPN and ABC in its traditional telecast format. ESPN2 and EPSN+ will air an alternate telecast featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

ESPN has aired Monday Night Football since 2006.

Related Link: Backed By Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, BBQGuys Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: The Wild Card game in January will be ESPN’s eighth NFL Playoff game. The sports channel has aired an annual Wild Card game since 2014.

Starting in 2023, ESPN will add an NFL Divisional round game to its postseason coverage, along with its Wild Card game.

Monday Night Football is averaging 14 million viewers through five weeks, up 20% year-over-year.

The viewership of games featuring the Manning brothers providing commentary has seen a rise. The duo had 800,000 viewers in week 1, 1.86 million in week two and 1.89 million in week three. The Mannings will offer commentary for ten Monday Night Football games throughout the season.

DIS Price Action: Disney Shares are down 1% to $171.58 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Déjà Vu, 90s-Style: Disney's 'Home Alone' and Paramount's 'Scream' Reboot Trailers Go Live
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dies From Cancer At 58
This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft
Jon Gruden Resigns As LA Raiders Head Coach Amid Report Of Offensive Emails
Why This Netflix Analyst Thinks Recovery Is Off To A Faster Start Than Expected
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ABC Eli Manning ESPN National Football LeagueNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com