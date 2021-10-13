 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NIO Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why NIO Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company offers five, six, and seven-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans.

NIO's stock was trading about 2.1% higher at $36.25 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $23.73.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

This Psychedelic Therapies Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Nio, AMD, Nvidia And GE
Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Outsells Nio, XPeng And Li Auto Combined In September
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com