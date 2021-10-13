Why NIO Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading higher following the release of Chinese September trade data.

China’s exports in U.S. dollar terms surged 28.1% year-over-year in the month of September to $305.74 billion, beating the 21% growth figure expected by the Reuters poll.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The company offers five, six, and seven-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans.

NIO's stock was trading about 2.1% higher at $36.25 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $23.73.