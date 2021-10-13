40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) shares jumped 113% to $15.36 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 63.4% to $1.31 after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 37% to $5.62 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $10 price target.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 26.8% to $0.5752 after dipping 24% on Tuesday.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 20.6% to $4.90. Grom Social Enterprises recently announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) gained 19.7% to $9.43.
- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) rose 14.7% to $5.16. Sono-Tek reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $4.07 million. Sono-Tek sees double-digit sales increases for both the Q3 and Q4 of FY22 based on backlog strength. Sono-Tek sees the growth to generate strong annual sales for FY22.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) jumped 13.8% to $13.47.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 13.7% to $49.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 13.5% to $23.21 after the company announced it continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) surged 13.4% to $3.3235
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) jumped 12.9% to $3.05.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares climbed 12.9% to $5.24 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) rose 12.1% to $30.00 after the company posted monthly metrics for September 2021.
- Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) shares rose 11.2% to $9.14 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) gained 11% to $4.3553 after the company announced it received reimbursement approval for CGuard Embolic Prevent System from the French National Authority for Health.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 10.7% to $32.98 after the company announced two new strategic partnerships.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 9.7% to $2.84 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares rose 9.2% to $19.48 after the company announced a $2 billion buyback.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) gained 7.7% to $1.03 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 6.5% to $15.98 after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 4.5% to $140.60 after the company announced preliminary Q3 financial results and raised its FY21 guidance.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 4% to $22.75 following quarterly results.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 33% to $0.5062 after the company announced a strategic prioritization of its next-generation candidate, RGLS8429, for the treatment of ADPKD. The company's previous ADPKD candidate, RGLS4326, will no longer be advanced.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) shares dipped 32.3% to $3.23.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. (NASDAQ: NMTC) fell 25.3% to $3.08 after the company priced a 3.75 million share common stock offering at $3.20 per share.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 22.7% to $18.39 after jumping 128% on Tuesday.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 20.3% to $5.10 after the company cut Q3 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. BTIG downgraded Neuronetics from Buy to Neutral.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) dropped 16% to $12.61. The company. earlier announced, in 8-K filing, a deal with Barstool Sports To launch multi-channel, national marketing campaign for DatChat messenger across Barstool Sports Brand.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) dipped 16% to $6.39 after the company priced a roughly 6 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 14.2% to $9.37. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Tuesday after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial scale development of ZYESAMI.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 13.7% to $8.38. Nutriband shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) dropped 10.7% to $84.90 after the company announced a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued Q3 guidance.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to $4.0408 after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped 9.8% to $21.42 after the company announced a mutual termination of the HGS acquisition and issued Q3 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 8.8% to $6.32 after the company reported preliminary Q3 results and received full FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval to begin US STAR-D trial on apixaban and rivaroxaban removal by DrugSorb-ATR antithrombotic removal system during urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) dropped 8.8% to $7.99.
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) fell 8.6% to $23.76.
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) fell 8.3% to $32.59 after reporting an 8 million offering by selling shareholders.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 5.7% to $96.75 after the company reported results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial of CTX110 in relapsed or refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
