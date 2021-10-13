 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) shares jumped 113% to $15.36 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 63.4% to $1.31 after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 37% to $5.62 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $10 price target.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 26.8% to $0.5752 after dipping 24% on Tuesday.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 20.6% to $4.90. Grom Social Enterprises recently announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) gained 19.7% to $9.43.
  • Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) rose 14.7% to $5.16. Sono-Tek reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $4.07 million. Sono-Tek sees double-digit sales increases for both the Q3 and Q4 of FY22 based on backlog strength. Sono-Tek sees the growth to generate strong annual sales for FY22.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) jumped 13.8% to $13.47.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 13.7% to $49.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 13.5% to $23.21 after the company announced it continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) surged 13.4% to $3.3235
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) jumped 12.9% to $3.05.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares climbed 12.9% to $5.24 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) rose 12.1% to $30.00 after the company posted monthly metrics for September 2021.
  • Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) shares rose 11.2% to $9.14 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) gained 11% to $4.3553 after the company announced it received reimbursement approval for CGuard Embolic Prevent System from the French National Authority for Health.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 10.7% to $32.98 after the company announced two new strategic partnerships.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 9.7% to $2.84 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
  • Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares rose 9.2% to $19.48 after the company announced a $2 billion buyback.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) gained 7.7% to $1.03 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 6.5% to $15.98 after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 4.5% to $140.60 after the company announced preliminary Q3 financial results and raised its FY21 guidance.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 4% to $22.75 following quarterly results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 33% to $0.5062 after the company announced a strategic prioritization of its next-generation candidate, RGLS8429, for the treatment of ADPKD. The company's previous ADPKD candidate, RGLS4326, will no longer be advanced.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) shares dipped 32.3% to $3.23.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. (NASDAQ: NMTC) fell 25.3% to $3.08 after the company priced a 3.75 million share common stock offering at $3.20 per share.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 22.7% to $18.39 after jumping 128% on Tuesday.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 20.3% to $5.10 after the company cut Q3 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. BTIG downgraded Neuronetics from Buy to Neutral.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) dropped 16% to $12.61. The company. earlier announced, in 8-K filing, a deal with Barstool Sports To launch multi-channel, national marketing campaign for DatChat messenger across Barstool Sports Brand.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) dipped 16% to $6.39 after the company priced a roughly 6 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 14.2% to $9.37. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Tuesday after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial scale development of ZYESAMI.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 13.7% to $8.38. Nutriband shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) dropped 10.7% to $84.90 after the company announced a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued Q3 guidance.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to $4.0408 after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped 9.8% to $21.42 after the company announced a mutual termination of the HGS acquisition and issued Q3 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 8.8% to $6.32 after the company reported preliminary Q3 results and received full FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval to begin US STAR-D trial on apixaban and rivaroxaban removal by DrugSorb-ATR antithrombotic removal system during urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) dropped 8.8% to $7.99.
  • InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) fell 8.6% to $23.76.
  • Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) fell 8.3% to $32.59 after reporting an 8 million offering by selling shareholders.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 5.7% to $96.75 after the company reported results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial of CTX110 in relapsed or refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRSP + CRXT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Tumbling Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Lilly, Regulus Slumps On Study Discontinuation, ObSeva Strikes Linzagolix Commercialization Deal
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com