Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher following presentations and announcements made at the company's Fal.Con 2021 event.

“It has been an unparalleled year of customer-focused innovation at CrowdStrike. We are innovating relentlessly across the entire platform to make it easier for customers and partners to build on this foundation – efforts that are yielding the amazing cloud, observability, XDR and threat hunting capabilities we’re sharing this week at Fal.Con,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike.

“We are now initiating over 500 deployments every week and 100 new releases per year, and we’re just getting started,” Kulkarni concluded. 

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection services.

CrowdStrike has a 52-week high of $289.24 and a 52-week low of $118.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

