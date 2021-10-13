 Skip to main content

AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 11:39am   Comments
AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMDlaunched the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market.
  • The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture that spans desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. 
  • AMD offers 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory technology, and support for the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows 11 operating system.
  • "The latest generation of games deliver massive leaps in life-like visuals that are driving more graphics performance to meet the demand for the best possible 1080p gaming experiences," AMD VP and GM Scott Herkelman said. "To meet this demand, we've designed the Radeon RX 6600 to make these new breathtaking experiences available to more PC gamers, providing the performance of an enthusiast-class powerhouse in a midrange solution."
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 3.65% at $108.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

