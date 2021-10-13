 Skip to main content

Vertiv To Raise $850M Via Debt Offering To Fund E&I Acquisition
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 10:54am   Comments
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) subsidiary Vertiv Group Corporation intends to offer $850 million of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 in a private placement.
  • Vertiv plans to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the pending acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.
  • Vertiv held cash and cash equivalents of $716.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VRT shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $21.64 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

