Vertiv To Raise $850M Via Debt Offering To Fund E&I Acquisition
- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) subsidiary Vertiv Group Corporation intends to offer $850 million of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 in a private placement.
- Vertiv plans to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the pending acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC.
- Related Content: Vertiv Acquires E&I Engineering Group For $1.8B; Cuts Q3, FY21 Outlook
- Vertiv held cash and cash equivalents of $716.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: VRT shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $21.64 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.