This Psychedelic Therapies Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Nio, AMD, Nvidia And GE
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
This Psychedelic Therapies Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Nio, AMD, Nvidia And GE

Field Trip Health Ltd (NASDAQ: FTRP) is a global leader in psychedelic therapies, and over the past year, bringing eye-popping gains to investors’ portfolios.

Since October 2020, Field Trip Health stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and energy companies: Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Field Trip Health develops and delivers psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centers that provide psychedelic therapies, offers Field Trip Digital apps and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division working on the next generation of psychedelic molecules. 

Field Trip Health was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2020 to the present:

AMD is up from $85.28 to $105.60 for a return of 23.83%

Nvidia is up from $142.48 to $208.19 for a return of 46.12%

Nio is up from $21.62 to $35.72 for a return of 65.22%

GE is up from $53.74 to $102.50 for a return of 90.73%

And finally, Field Trip Health is up from $2.14 to $4.62 for a return of 115.88%.

 

