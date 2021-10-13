Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dies From Cancer At 58

Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), passed away at the age of 58.

Goldner’s death comes two days after the company announced he was taking a leave of absence to undergo continued medical care for prostate cancer that was first diagnosed in 2014.

A Transformative Force: Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000 as president of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company’s U.S. Toys division in 2000. He became chief executive in 2008.

Goldner is credited is expanding the company into a Hollywood power player by creating popular film franchises based on Hasbro characters, beginning with the 2007 film “Transformers.” Other Hasbro brands including Nerf, My Little Pony, Monopoly, Scrabble and Play-Doh took on new prominence during his leadership years, and he also coordinated the creation so of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast subsidiary that focuses on role-playing, trading cards and digital gaming.

In 2019, Goldner scored a double peak achievement with the $3.8 billion acquisition of the Canadian film and television company Entertainment One and the snagging of the toy rights to the Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) "Frozen" characters from rival company Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT).

Generous Tributes: Rich Stoddart, who was named interim CEO when Goldner went on medical leave, praised him as being “the heart and soul of Hasbro,” adding that his “visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched.”

Goldner also served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). Shari Redstone, the non-executive chairwoman, stated Goldner’s “guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company and will take us well into the future.”

Photo: Hasbro.