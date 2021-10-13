GXO To Recruit 9,000 Employees In North America Ahead Of Holiday Season
- GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) plans to hire more than 9,000 logistics employees across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season.
- Key states where GXO is hiring include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
- GXO said it is responding to the e-commerce surge by increasing the deployment of automation across its operations, up 40% year-over-year. The company plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by 2021 and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe.
- Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 employees and will continue to expand its use of advanced automation to boost productivity, enhance safety and improve the employee experience.
- Price Action: GXO shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $76.54 on Wednesday.
