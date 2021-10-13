 Skip to main content

GXO To Recruit 9,000 Employees In North America Ahead Of Holiday Season
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXOplans to hire more than 9,000 logistics employees across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season.
  • Key states where GXO is hiring include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
  • GXO said it is responding to the e-commerce surge by increasing the deployment of automation across its operations, up 40% year-over-year. The company plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by 2021 and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. 
  • Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 employees and will continue to expand its use of advanced automation to boost productivity, enhance safety and improve the employee experience.
  • Price Action: GXO shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $76.54 on Wednesday.

