Why Are Vimeo Shares Trading Higher Wednesday Premarket?
- Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) reported the monthly metrics for September 2021.
- It clocked revenue growth of 33%, subscriber growth of 14%, and average revenue per user (ARPU) growth of 16% year on year.
- The numbers compare to revenue growth of 49%, subscriber growth of 21%, and ARPU growth of 25% Y/Y in September 2020.
- Vimeo is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model.
- Price Action: VMEO shares traded higher by 11.20% at $29.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
