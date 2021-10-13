 Skip to main content

Why Are Vimeo Shares Trading Higher Wednesday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Why Are Vimeo Shares Trading Higher Wednesday Premarket?
  • Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEOreported the monthly metrics for September 2021.
  • It clocked revenue growth of 33%, subscriber growth of 14%, and average revenue per user (ARPU) growth of 16% year on year.
  • The numbers compare to revenue growth of 49%, subscriber growth of 21%, and ARPU growth of 25% Y/Y in September 2020.
  • Vimeo is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. 
  • Price Action: VMEO shares traded higher by 11.20% at $29.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

