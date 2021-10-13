Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Opening Of Urban Mobility Lab In San Francisco
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS, ELMSW))) ("ELMS" or "the Company"), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle ("EV") company focused on redefining productivity and sustainability for the last mile, announced the opening of its Urban Mobility Lab in San Francisco – ELMS' new tech hub for innovative electric vehicle fleet solutions.
