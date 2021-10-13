BlackBerry, Google, Qualcomm Collaborate For Automotive Cockpits
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) launched QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design. It will help to virtualize Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.
- VIRTIO is an open standard that defines the interface between Android Automotive OS and the underlying hypervisor to deliver the Android Automotive OS experience.
- The combination of the QNX Hypervisor and QNX's VIRTIO implementation allows Android Automotive OS to run out of the box without modification allowing systems deployed in the field to easily upgrade to newer versions of Android Automotive OS as they are released.
- Price Action: BB shares traded higher by 3.75% at $9.69 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas