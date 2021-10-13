AvidXchange Raises $660M Via Upsized IPO At $25/Share, Begins Trading From Today
- Accounts payable and payment automation solutions provider AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) priced 26.4 million shares at $25 per share in an upsized initial public offering.
- The estimated gross proceed is $660 million. All of the shares are being offered by AvidXchange.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3.96 million.
- Earlier, the company had estimated to offer 22 million shares at $23 - $25 per share.
- AvidXchange's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on October 13, under the symbol "AVDX."
