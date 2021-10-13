 Skip to main content

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • ESSTech Inc (NYSE: GWH) shares surged 128.4% to close at $23.80 onTuesday. ESS Inc, the Bill Gates-backed battery maker went public on the NewYork Stock Exchange on Monday after completing a slated business combination with special purpose acquisition company Acon S2 Investment Corp.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 61.1% to settle at $10.92 after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial scale development of ZYESAMI.
  • InvenTrustProperties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) jumped 52.8% to close at $26.00.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 33.3% to close at$6.57 after Chatham Asset Management submitted an offer to acquire all common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham for $7.50 per share in cash.
  • TiptreeInc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) rose 32.3% to close at $14.22 after the company announced a $200 million investment in its insurance subsidiary, The FortegraGroup, LLC from Warburg Pincus.
  • NutribandInc.. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares climbed 31.1% to settle at $9.70 after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 25% to close at $19.18.
  • Inhibrx,Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) rose 22% to close at $33.68 after the companyr eported INBRX-01 shows a favorable safety profile in patients with alpha-1antitrypsin deficiency and demostrates the potential to achieve normal alpha-1antitrypsin levels with monthly dosing.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 20.4% to close at $5.72. Applied DNA implemented SafeCircle COVID-19 testing program at Sarah Lawrence College.
  • VincoVentures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) climbed 19.9% to close at $6.39.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 19.1% to settle at $15.01.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 18.8% to close at $2.59.
  • Ocugen,Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 18.5% to close at $9.11 after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged2-18. Ocugen is a partner of Bharat Biotech.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 18.5% to close at $4.48.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) surged 18.4% to close at $8.76.
  • Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) jumped 16.3% to settle at $7.49.The sock has been volatile amid strength in uranium prices.
  • XiaobaiMaimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 16.1% to close at $3.82.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) jumped 15.9% to settle at $8.23.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 15.8% to close at $37.79.
  • Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) climbed 15.7% to settle at $23.58.
  • PetVivoHoldings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) gained 15.6% to close at $2.96 after gaining over 3% on Monday.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) surged 15.4% to settle at $48.60.
  • Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) gained 15% to close at $4.68.
  • KintaraTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) gained 14.5% to close at $0.9560 after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) rose 13.7% to close at $24.49.The sock has been volatile amid this year's strength in uranium prices.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares climbed 13.3% to close at $46.75after the company announced its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA as an aid in diagnosticevaluation of Alzheimer's Disease.
  • BerkeleyLights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) gained 13.2% to settle at $21.00. BerkeleyLights said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $24 million to $24.3 million.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) climbed 12.9% to settle at $31.68 as the company announced plans to invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle business over the next five years.
  • ClarusTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) rose 11.7% to close at $4.10.
  • Lantronix,Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) rose 9.8% to close at $6.61. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 9.2% to close at $3.81 as the company disclosed results from feasibility study for its Coosa Graphite Project production facility.  

 

Losers

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares dipped 25.1%to close at $20.45 on Tuesday following circulation of an FDA compliance letter showing a Dept. Of Health & Human Services letter related to the company's cell bank testing methods being 'Insufficient.'
  • Sphere3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 15.1% to close at $7.03 on Tuesday.
  • Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) fell 14.2% to close at $33.68.Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation reported a business combination.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 14.1% to close at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company is expected to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 9th.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) dropped 12.3% to close at $4.22. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) dipped 11.9% to close at $5.41.Cipher Mining agreed to make monthly purchases from Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V.between June and December 2022.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) fell 11.7% to close at $19.19 after gaining 14% on Monday.
  • CamberEnergy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 11.7% to close at $1.44 after declining around 5% on Monday.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) fell 11.3% to close at $3.53.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) dipped 11.1% to close at $36.00.
  • Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 10.7% to close at $91.92 after Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • EZFillHoldings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) dropped 10.1% to close at $3.31. EZFillHoldings gained over 6% on Monday after the company announced it has purchased 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet.
  • AviatNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) fell 9.9% to close at $30.24.
  • EuroseasLtd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 7% to settle at $28.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

