Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 2:53am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m.ET. Analysts expect consumer prices rising a monthly 0.3% in September, that would match August’s increase.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury statement for September is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $130.1 billion in September versus a deficit of $124.6 billion in the year-ago period.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

