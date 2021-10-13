 Skip to main content

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Twitter Now Lets You 'Soft Block' Users: Here's What That Means

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said on Tuesday it is rolling out a feature that would let users remove followers without having to unblock them and manage the list of followers more easily.

What Happened: The microblogging site said that after a month of the feature being tested with limited users, the option is now being rolled out to everyone.

The Twitter Support page announced the changes along with the direction on how to use the privacy feature.

Why It Matters: The soft block feature does not completely block a follower and instead only keeps tweets away from the timeline. It also does not allow an exchange of direct messages. 

The privacy feature is one among many that Twitter is trying out that include archiving and hiding tweets and leaving conversations. 

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.05% lower at $61.45 a share on Tuesday.

Posted-In: social mediaNews Tech

