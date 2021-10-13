 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BTS Teams Up With Casetify To Launch 'Butter' Accessories For iPhone, Nintendo Switch
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 2:06am   Comments
Share:
BTS Teams Up With Casetify To Launch 'Butter' Accessories For iPhone, Nintendo Switch

Those in love with “Butter,” the English-language song by BTS, can now show their appreciation for the hit number by adorning their Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) devices with Casetify accessories.

What Happened: The Korean boyband has teamed up with Hong Kong-based Casetify to release the BTSxCasetify “Butter” collaboration.

The drop includes in the collaboration span from iPhone cases, AirPod accessories, wireless chargers, Apple Watch straps and Nintendo Switch pouches.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: BTS won the “song of summer” chart compiled by Billboard with Butter, which is the group’s second English-language single.

Last month, Casetify launched a sustainable, upcycled line of protection for Apple’s latest iPhone 13 range of smartphones, as per a statement.

The global iPhone accessories market is expected to reach over $27.4 billion by 2026, as per a statement from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares fell nearly 1.3% in the after-hours trading to $139.63 after closing almost 0.9% lower at $141.51 in the regular session. On the same day, Nintendo OTC shares closed 0.24% higher at $56.55.

Read Next: Apple Set To Cut 2021 iPhone Production By 10 Million Units, Forced By Chip Shortage: Report

Photo: Courtesy of HopeSmiling via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Set To Cut 2021 iPhone Production By 10 Million Units, Forced By Chip Shortage: Report
Google Follows In Apple's Footsteps, Countersues 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games, Alleges Breach Of Contract
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple Forming A Trading Range?
Apple 'Unleashed' Event Confirmed For Oct. 18: What You Need to Know
Harry & Meghan Named 'Impact Partners' At Ethic, An ESG Fintech Asset Manager
This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BTS iPhone Nintendo Switch South KoreaNews Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com