BTS Teams Up With Casetify To Launch 'Butter' Accessories For iPhone, Nintendo Switch

Those in love with “Butter,” the English-language song by BTS, can now show their appreciation for the hit number by adorning their Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) devices with Casetify accessories.

What Happened: The Korean boyband has teamed up with Hong Kong-based Casetify to release the BTSxCasetify “Butter” collaboration.

#BTSxCASETiFY is LIVE!We teamed up with the global supergroup @bts_bighit once again for an entire collection inspired by their summer hit “Butter”, this drop is bound to melt your heart like butter. Snatch yours here: https://t.co/eFtxdyJaR2 pic.twitter.com/bhg86jLw37 — CASETiFY (@Casetify) October 12, 2021

The drop includes in the collaboration span from iPhone cases, AirPod accessories, wireless chargers, Apple Watch straps and Nintendo Switch pouches.

Why It Matters: BTS won the “song of summer” chart compiled by Billboard with Butter, which is the group’s second English-language single.

The top Songs of the Summer 2021 The top 10 songs of each summer since 1958: https://t.co/v8etJWOvKV pic.twitter.com/Tghqa9g9wx — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 7, 2021

Last month, Casetify launched a sustainable, upcycled line of protection for Apple’s latest iPhone 13 range of smartphones, as per a statement.

The global iPhone accessories market is expected to reach over $27.4 billion by 2026, as per a statement from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares fell nearly 1.3% in the after-hours trading to $139.63 after closing almost 0.9% lower at $141.51 in the regular session. On the same day, Nintendo OTC shares closed 0.24% higher at $56.55.

Photo: Courtesy of HopeSmiling via Wikimedia