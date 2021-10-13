 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Boxed To Expand E-Commerce In The Middle East, North Africa And Southeast Asia
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Boxed To Expand E-Commerce In The Middle East, North Africa And Southeast Asia

A leading e-commerce company that sells bulk consumables and licenses its software to retailers announced a new partnership that increases its international expansion.

What Happened: Boxed, which is merging with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK), is partnering with 786 Holdings Limited.

The partnership will see 786 Holdings use the proprietary technology of Boxed for e-commerce software and services technology. 786 Holdings will use the software to build out its B2B operations in the Middle East North Africa region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Kuwait.

The partnership will launch in the first half of 2022 with a rollout in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a grocery market expected to grow to $173 billion by 2025 according to Ken Research Private Limited and RedSeer Consulting.

“As we continue to expand into international markets, we understand the importance of having the local operational infrastructure, expertise and network supporting us,” said Boxed co-founder and CEO Chieh Huang.

Related Link: Exclusive: Boxed CEO Chieh Huang Talks E-commerce, Orders, Growth On 'SPACs Attack' 

Why It’s Important: Along with its own bulk good e-commerce business, Boxed has shown its software and services offering attract several partnerships.

“There is a massive opportunity for digital penetration in the MENA markets driven by a young tech-literate population presenting an enormous whitespace opportunity for Boxed to capture,” Huang said.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has online sales penetration of 1.3% for online grocery. Other emerging markets have similar share and can be easily disrupted.

Boxed has a partnership with Aeon for its software and services that is expanding into Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets. The partnership began with a partnership in Malaysia.

Boxed anticipates its SPAC merger to be closed in the fourth quarter. The company will trade on the NYSE with ticker BOXD if the merger is approved.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SVOK)

EXCLUSIVE: E-Commerce Tech Firm Boxed, Enters Malaysia With AEON Partnership
14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In Or Partnered
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Boxed ecommerce Middle East North Africa SPACNews Small Cap Exclusives Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com