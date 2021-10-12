Tesla Launching GigaBeer: What You Should Know About Elon Musk's Beer Announcement

A leading electric vehicle company doesn’t jump off the page as a tequila producer or beer producer. With a strong following of loyal fans, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk have proven that its customers will shell out money for anything the company releases.

What Happened: Gigafest was held last weekend, highlighting Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin in Germany. During the presentation, Musk confirmed that the company will make a beer called “Gigabeer.”

“We are going to have a beer,” Musk said.

The CEO also highlighted that Tesla is building a train station at Gigafactory Berlin to help with commuting workers. The company will cover the walls of Gigafactory Berlin with street art, Musk told viewers.

Gigafactory Berlin is expected to employ up to 10,000 people.

Why It’s Important: Tesla’s Gigabeer will come in a bottle inspired by the company’s upcoming Cybertruck.

The lightning-shaped Tesla Tequila bottle was a key feature when the company launched its first alcoholic beverage. Tesla partnered with an alcohol branding company and sold Tesla Tequila for $250, limiting customers to two per order.

Tesla Tequila has become a collectible, with empty bottles selling for $150 to $200 on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). Some bottles featuring original retail packaging and in good condition can fetch $1,000 from collectors or Tesla fanatics.

No details on how to buy Gigabeer or if it will be exclusive to certain countries has been released.

It won’t be a big surprise if Gigabeer becomes a big seller and sees strong demand. The launch of Gigabeer could help increase brand awareness of Tesla further in Europe as well.

Tesla’s initial entry into alcoholic beverages came from a 2018 April Fool’s Day joke. Musk tweeted a picture of himself surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles and a “bankrupt” Tesla.