Textron Bags Order From Thrive Aviation; Inks Joint Development Agreement With Xwing
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) subsidiary Textron Aviation received an order from Las Vegas-based private aviation charter operator Thrive Aviation for three additional Cessna Citation Longitude business jets, set to deliver beginning December 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This order will boost Thrive's fleet of Textron Aviation aircraft to 15.
  • Earlier, Xwing, the pioneering company autonomy for aviation, and Textron Aviation signed a joint development agreement.
  • Under this non-exclusive agreement, Xwing and Textron Aviation will begin to work together to accelerate the integration of autoflight technologies into existing and future aircraft, starting with the Cessna Grand Caravan.
  • Price Action: TXT shares closed higher by 0.30% at $71.36 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

