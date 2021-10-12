Apple 'Unleashed' Event Confirmed For Oct. 18: What You Need to Know

Fresh off its major hardware launch event of the year, wherein Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled the latest iteration of its iPhones and Watch Series 7 among others, it is prepping for another.

What Happened: Apple on Tuesday sent out invites for a special launch event, titled "Unleashed," which it plans to host Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. It's once again planned as a virtual event, live-streamed from the company's headquarters at Cupertino, California.

Apple has been holding all its launch events virtually since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The event details were also tweeted by Apple's Marketing, Senior Vice President Greg Joswiak.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The Unleashed event happens a day ahead of Google's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Pixel Fall launch event to be held Oct. 19.

Related Link: Analyst: A 2024 Apple Car Launch Could Be Biggest Downside Catalyst For Tesla Stock

Products That Could Be Unwrapped: The long-rumored new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the in-house M1X chips based on Arm processors could make their appearance at the event.

The new chips, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, could boost performance notably, given it comes with 10 CPU cores compared to the eight cores in the M1 chip used currently. The new MacBook Pro could also have features, including magnetic MagSafe charging, HDMI port, SD card slot, thinner bezels and larger displays.

Apple could announce the AirPods 3 that's likely to have a shorter AirPods Pro-like stems and an Air Pods Pro-style case, MacRumors reported. The new AirPods 3 will likely to be more affordable without Active Noise cancellation.

Rumors also suggest that Apple could announce a new higher-end Mac Mini with the MIX chip.

At last check, Apple shares were shedding 0.58% to $141.99.

Photo: Josh Sorenson from Pexels