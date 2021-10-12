 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 3% lower at around $55,753 on Tuesday.

Ethereum is trading 2.2% lower at around $3,494 on Tuesday.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 6.5% at $40.18 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 7.4% at $25.59 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 2.7% at $249.64 per share.

