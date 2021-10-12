 Skip to main content

Barclays Inaugurates Glasgow Campus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCSintroduced its new campus in Tradeston, Glasgow. 
  • The campus will house Technology, Operations, and Functions Teams, bringing new high-value roles to the city. 
  • Barclays is on track to have around 5,000 employees on campus by 2023.
  • The 500,000 sq. ft. site has transformed a brownfield area into a new city center park.
  • The workspace has complex lighting systems, smart acoustics, creative spaces, and technology to support hybrid working.
  • The campus will be home to the latest Barclays Eagle Lab hosting the Glasgow technology start-up community members. 
  • The lab will support and develop skills in new and emerging technologies, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
  • Price Action: BCS shares closed higher by 0.93% at $10.89 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

