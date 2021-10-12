 Skip to main content

Why Square Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is trading higher Tuesday after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.

Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded Square from a Neutral rating to an Overweight rating and announced a $300 price target, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels. 

The Atlantic Equities analyst thinks the company's growth prospects "remain substantial" as it continues disrupting consumer and business banking through "strong execution against a digital-first strategy."

Malde also cited "multiple monetization levers ahead" for Square's Cash App and opportunities for the company in the buy now, pay later space.

Square provides payment acquiring services and other related services to merchants.

SQ Price Action: Square has traded as high as $289.23 and as low as $151.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.60% at $238.35 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Square.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Atlantic EquitiesUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Aug 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

