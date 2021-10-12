Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports.
- The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO.
- Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to a group of teachers by video.
- In May, Ma visited Alibaba's Hangzhou campus during the firm's annual "Ali Day" staff and family event.
- On September 1, photographs of Ma visiting several agricultural greenhouses in the eastern Zhejiang province, home to both Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant, followed by Alibaba committing 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) by 2025 in support of "common prosperity."
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.80% at $162.64 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Foundations World Economic Forum via Wikimedia
