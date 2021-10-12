 Skip to main content

Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:50am
Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher after Cowen & Co analyst Kevin Kopelman upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rose approximately 8.75% from around the $160 level to the $174 level.

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences.

Airbnb's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $174.23 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $121.50.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Oct 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

