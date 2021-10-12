Users Report Problems Accessing AWS
- Users are reporting issues with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services or AWS.
- The users reported 5,221 outages in the last 17 minutes, as per Downdetector.com.
- Most users faced issues with the AWS website, followed by AWS Console and Login.
- Amazon Web Services acknowledged investigating increased error rates and latencies for AWS Management Console on its status page.
- In its latest tweet, the company claims that the service issue is resolved.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.32% at $3,256 on the last check Tuesday.
