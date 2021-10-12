 Skip to main content

Users Report Problems Accessing AWS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Users Report Problems Accessing AWS
  • Users are reporting issues with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services or AWS.
  • The users reported 5,221 outages in the last 17 minutes, as per Downdetector.com.
  • Most users faced issues with the AWS website, followed by AWS Console and Login. 
  • Amazon Web Services acknowledged investigating increased error rates and latencies for AWS Management Console on its status page.
  • In its latest tweet, the company claims that the service issue is resolved.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.32% at $3,256 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

