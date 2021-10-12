Molson Coors To Launch Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer In Canada During Summer Of 2022
- Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) entered an exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Canada.
- The product is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2022, with the Canadian debut taking place one year after the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S.
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer represents the third hard seltzer brand in the Molson Coors portfolio currently available in Canada.
- The hard seltzer will be developed in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava, and Tropical Mango.
- In May 2021, Molson Coors announced a $100 million investment in Canadian operations to quadruple in-house production capacity for hard seltzers.
- Price Action: TAP shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $46.45 on the last check Tuesday.
