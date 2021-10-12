Conagra's Slim Jim Partners With DogeDrip To Offer Doge-Themed Merchandise
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) brand Slim Jim has launched Doge-themed merchandise on dogedrip.co, a startup founded by members of the online Dogecoin community.
- "Slim Jim is one of the first CPG brands to engage in the crypto space, with the Spring 2021 auction of our first NFT, Rocket Stick Special Edition, which raised funds for World Central Kitchen," said Sarah Littel, Slim Jim brand lead at Conagra Brands.
- The new limited-edition Slim Jim merchandise includes two Doge-themed t-shirts and a baseball cap that can be purchased in cryptocurrency or as a cash payment.
- The shirts include the Seductive Doge design and the Rocket Doge design. The shirts are offered at $24.69, and the hat is available for $21.69.
- Price Action: CAG shares traded higher by 0.54% at $33.73 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.