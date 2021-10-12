 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conagra's Slim Jim Partners With DogeDrip To Offer Doge-Themed Merchandise
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Conagra's Slim Jim Partners With DogeDrip To Offer Doge-Themed Merchandise
  • Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) brand Slim Jim has launched Doge-themed merchandise on dogedrip.co, a startup founded by members of the online Dogecoin community.
  • "Slim Jim is one of the first CPG brands to engage in the crypto space, with the Spring 2021 auction of our first NFT, Rocket Stick Special Edition, which raised funds for World Central Kitchen," said Sarah Littel, Slim Jim brand lead at Conagra Brands.
  • The new limited-edition Slim Jim merchandise includes two Doge-themed t-shirts and a baseball cap that can be purchased in cryptocurrency or as a cash payment.
  • The shirts include the Seductive Doge design and the Rocket Doge design. The shirts are offered at $24.69, and the hat is available for $21.69.
  • Price Action: CAG shares traded higher by 0.54% at $33.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAG)

Recap: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings
Expert Ratings For Conagra Brands
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
JPMorgan Downgrades Conagra Brands, Prefers To Be On Sidelines
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; New Fortress Energy Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com