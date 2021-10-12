 Skip to main content

Why Ocugen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for children between the age of two and 18. Ocugen is a partner of Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September. The company submitted the trial data to India regulators at the beginning of the month. 

Covaxin is set to be administered in two doses with 20 days between the first and second dose.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved diseases.

OCGN Price Action: Ocugen has traded as high as $18.77 and as low as 25 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.62% at $8.43 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

