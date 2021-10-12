 Skip to main content

Mark Harmon Departs 'NCIS' After 18-Season Run
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Mark Harmon Departs 'NCIS' After 18-Season Run

After 18 seasons playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the CBS crime drama “NCIS,” Mark Harmon is leaving the cast.

What Happened: In Oct. 11’s opening episode of the series’ 19th season, Gibbs is part of an investigation that takes place in Alaska. At the conclusion of the episode, Gibbs announced that he is remaining in Alaska.

Harmon’s departure is hardly a surprise — The Hollywood Reporter noted in June that the actor, who is also an executive producer on the series, signed a one-year contract for the 19th season in which he would only appear in a limited capacity. Actors Gary Cole and Katrina Law recently joined the NCIS cast to fill the central role played by Harmon’s character.

Related Link: Netflix's Co-CEO Dismisses Internal Complaints Over Dave Chappelle Special, Citing 'Artistic Freedom' In Comedy

Why It Matters: “NCIS” is one of the longest-running series on broadcast television and has created three spinoffs. Harmon’s character was itself a spinoff, first appearing on “JAG” before being moved to “NCIS.”

Steven Binder, executive producer and showrunner for “NCIS,” issued a statement praising Harmon’s contribution to the series’ longevity and hinted Harmon has not completely disappeared from view.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” Binder said. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

CBS is a division of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Photo: Courtesy CBS.

