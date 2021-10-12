Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to increase to 11.013 million in August compared to July's better-than-expected reading of 10.934 million.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is set to speak at 11:15 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
