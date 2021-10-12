 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Nets $7,750 And Apology From Owner Who Alleged Break-Related Fault Led To Crash
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 4:38am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Nets $7,750 And Apology From Owner Who Alleged Break-Related Fault Led To Crash

An owner of a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made electric vehicle who posted several short videos on ByteDance’s Douyin, as TikTok is known in China, alleging faulty brakes, was reportedly required to apologize and pay a hefty fine of RMB 50,000 or $7,750 by a local court.

What Happened: The Tesla owner in Wenzhou, China posted the videos on Aug. 16, 2020, claiming break-related issues, CnEVPost reported.

The fault, as per the Tesla owner Chen, caused his Model 3 to crash into a dozen vehicles before coming to a halt and injuring him.

Chen told the media that the vehicle he was driving at the time of the accident did not have assisted driving feature turned on at the time, and the accident was caused by a sudden loss of control post acceleration. 

Inspections by the local traffic department commissioned by the Wenzhou Automotive Engineering Society showed that the car’s brake pedal was in the state of being unpressed for five seconds before the crash took place, as per CnEVPost.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Chen subsequently admitted that brakes were not pressed at the time, but the accelerator pedal was pressed by mistake, as per CnEVPost.

The Wenzhou Lucheng District People's Court found that the vehicle owner posted factually incorrect information on social media that damaged the reputation of Tesla even after inspection results were made, which caused misconceptions about Tesla among internet users and viewers of media.

Last month, Tesla sued a Model 3 owner, Zhang Yazhou, who protested at the Shanghai Auto Show on issues related to brakes, a video of the incident subsequently went viral. 

The Elon Musk-led company is demanding an apology in that instance and retribution of RMB 5 million ($784,000) for damages caused to its brand.

Yazhou in turn has also filed a defamation suit against Tesla demanding an apology and RMB 50,000.

The U.S. automaker has also reportedly sued a Chinese customer, Han Chao, for RMB 5 million accusing him of tainting its reputation following his social media outburst.

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $791.94 in the regular session.

Read Next: Tesla-Built 'Big Battery' Allegedly Failed To Provide Essential Services in Australia — Operator Gets Sued By Energy Regulator

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Looking At Tesla's Recent Whale Trades
Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Solutions To Go Public By Year-End: Report
Alibaba Turnaround, Michael Burry On Shiba Inu, Ethereum Co-Founder On 'Bitcoin Maxis' And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Asia's Richest Person Mukesh Ambani Shells Out $1B For 2 Solar Deals In Major Push Toward Green Energy
Nissan To Upgrade Two US Plans Amid Electric Vehicle Push: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon MuskNews Legal Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com