EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment To Bring Football-Themed Docuseries In Partnership With WaV Sports, Whistle Studios

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) has struck a partnership with production company Whistle Studios and sports marketing firm WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC to launch a football-themed docuseries.

What Happened: The three companies said they would jointly produce “The Academy,” a six-episode long-form docuseries that would track athletes participating in the second season of the NFL Alumni Academy. The companies are currently in talks for selecting a distribution partner.

The NFL Alumni Academy is an in-season NFL player replacement and training program for aspiring players at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) in Canton, Ohio.

“The Academy” would offer sports fans a behind-the-scenes look into the arduous journey undertaken by the athletes to become “NFL Ready” by training under the tutelage of elite former NFL coaches and players. The docuseries is intended to be released early next year.

Why It Matters: The docuseries is part of Hall of Fame Resort’s efforts to cater to football fans’ craze for original content, following the popularity of series like “Hard Knocks” and “Last Chance U.”

The company — referred to as “the Disneyland for football” — is dedicated to professional football and has a working relationship with the NFL in several areas.

The National Football League is the most-watched and most profitable professional sports league, Hall of Fame Resort CEO Michael Crawford said on Benzinga “Power Hour” in March.

Price Action: HOFV shares closed 0.4% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $2.54.

