Here's What 'Willy Wonka' Actor Timothée Chalamet Has To Say on Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer

Timothée Chalamet who plays the fictional chocolatier “Willy Wonka” in the upcoming film “Wonka” has addressed sexual allegations against fellow actor Armie Hammer.

What Happened: Chalamet made his comments to Time Magazine in a profile piece on Monday. On the fellow “Call Me By Your Name” co-star, he said, “It’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”

Hammer was accused of rape in March. The actor has denied the claims made by Effie, a person who runs an infamous account on the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned Instagram social networking service, reported Variety.

Call Me By Your Name was a breakthrough role for Chalamet who features in the upcoming musical Wonka — based on the “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl — also starring Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.

On Monday, Chalamet shared his Wonka look on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Wonka is being developed by Warner Bros, a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

Chalamet also stars in “Dune,” a project Warner Bos. is keen to keep out of direct competition with MGM/United Artists’ James Bond film “No Time To Die.”

In May, AT&T and Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) (NASDAQ: DISCK) confirmed media reports that the two companies would merge Warner Bros. parent WarnerMedia’s assets with Discovery’s platform to create a standalone global entertainment company.

The new entity would reportedly have a projected 2023 revenue of nearly $32 billion.

Price Action: On Monday, AT&T shares closed early 2.8% lower at $26.03 in the regular session.

