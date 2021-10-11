 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Gruden Resigns As LA Raiders Head Coach Amid Report Of Offensive Emails
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2021 10:19pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Gruden Resigns As LA Raiders Head Coach Amid Report Of Offensive Emails

Jon Gruden, head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, is resigning following news reports that he engaged in homophobic, misogynistic and racist email messaging.

What Happened: Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news of Gruden's resignation, which came after a New York Times report detailing the crass nature of Gruden’s email exchanges with former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen and others.

The Times reviewed 650,000 emails that Gruden sent between 2011 and 2018 when he worked as "Monday Night Football" analyst for ESPN, the sports cable network owned by The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

The emails referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell as a “fa****t” and a “clueless anti football p****y. Gruden also complained about Gooden applying pressure on then-Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft “queers” – Michael Sam, a Rams defensive end, was the first openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL in 2014.

Gruden’s emails also included harsh complaints of having women as NFL referees and the controversial practice of some NFL players staging protests against racism during the playing of the National Anthem. One of Gruden’s emails about DeMaurice Smith, an African American who is the executive director of the National Football League Players Association, referred to his appearance in crude language racist language.

Related Link: Netflix's Co-CEO Dismisses Internal Complaints Over Dave Chappelle Special, Citing 'Artistic Freedom' In Comedy

Why It Happened: ESPN reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis earlier in the day met with Gruden, who later submitted his resignation. Davis issued a statement declaring that he found Gruden’s comments "disturbing" and insisted they were "not what the Raiders stand for."

Gruden's emails surfaced as part of an unrelated investigation into the Washington Football Team, USA Today reported. That investigation resulted in a fine, but no written report has been released on that probe.

Photo: Jon Gruden in an LA Raider publicity photo.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Why This Netflix Analyst Thinks Recovery Is Off To A Faster Start Than Expected
Why Is Paul McCartney Now Blaming John Lennon For Breaking Up The Beatles?
Why Is China Blocking The Release Of Disney's 'The Eternals'?
Walmart, Netflix Partner On Merchandise From Hit Shows Like 'Squid Game,' 'Nailed It'
'No Time To Die' Tops Box Office With $56M: Why 007 Underperformed
Barbara Corcoran Apologies To Whoopi Goldberg For Fat-Shaming Joke
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ESPN football Jon Gruden LA Raiders nflNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com