Plume Secures $300M From SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Bumping Value To $2.6B

Plume, a personalized communications services pioneer, formally announced the closure of a $300 million round of minority equity investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

What Happened: Plume is the creator of the world’s first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers.

As part of a vision to enable the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond, in more than 35 million locations across the globe, Plume secured a $300 million round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, bringing its valuation to $2.6 billion.

With nearly $700 million raised to date, Plume is looking to drive research and development, sales and marketing, new partnerships, and acquisitions.

Why It Matters: More than 240 cable multiple system operators (MSOs), telecommunications companies, and fixed wireless access operators rely on Plume.

Given the dramatic increase in the adoption of digital services, Plume’s sees a unique opportunity to bolster growth initiatives.

“Our explosive growth over the last few years is explained simply: Plume has reinvented how services for smart spaces are curated, delivered at scale, and managed and supported. We’re moving beyond the limitations of the legacy approaches that couple hardware and services into a ‘box’—choking the CSPs’ ability to introduce and scale delightful new experiences to the consumers rapidly and effectively,” said Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO of Plume. “Our vision and ambitions are perfectly aligned with SoftBank’s, and we are thankful for their support and confidence in Plume.”