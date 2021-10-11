 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer, NetJets Ink New Deal For Up To 100 Additional Phenom 300 Series Aircraft
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Embraer, NetJets Ink New Deal For Up To 100 Additional Phenom 300 Series Aircraft
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) and NetJets, Inc. have signed a continuing deal for up to 100 additional aircraft (Phenom 300E), valued in excess of $1.2 billion. 
  • NetJets will begin taking delivery of the Phenom 300E in the second quarter of 2023 in both the U.S. and Europe.
  • NetJets first signed a purchase agreement with Embraer in 2010 for 50 Phenom 300 executive jets plus up to 75 options. 
  • "We are pleased to have signed this significant deal with NetJets, as our strategic partnership has been an integral part of Embraer's success for over a decade," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 4.25% at $18.78 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Embraer Stock Gains After Goldman Sachs Upgrade, Bristow Partnership
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why It Could Take Boeing Years To Get Back On Track Following Latest Starliner Delay
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com