Vitamin Shoppe To Offer Haircare Products From Hims & Hers
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), to make its products available on the latter's platform. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
- Under the agreement, Hims & Hers haircare products will be available online at vitaminshoppe.com and in-store at over 280 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe.
- The partnership will begin with various haircare solutions with potential expansion into other Hims & Hers offerings in early 2022.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $7.58 on the last check Monday.
