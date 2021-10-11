 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aramark Appoints Kim Scott As CEO Of Uniform Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Aramark Appoints Kim Scott As CEO Of Uniform Services
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has appointed Kim Scott as President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services (AUS), effective immediately. 
  • Scott will become a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO John Zillmer. She will oversee nearly 20,000 employees, who serve about 400,000 customers providing uniform, laundry, and allied services.
  • She will succeed Brad Drummond, who will retire from the company at the end of the year.
  • A graduate of Auburn University, Scott most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX).
  • Price Action: ARMK shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $37.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMX + ARMK)

Can You Guess Which US City Has The Largest Rodent Infestation?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021
Skip The Concession Lines At NFL Stadiums Thanks To GrubHub And This Other Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com