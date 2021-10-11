Aramark Appoints Kim Scott As CEO Of Uniform Services
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has appointed Kim Scott as President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services (AUS), effective immediately.
- Scott will become a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO John Zillmer. She will oversee nearly 20,000 employees, who serve about 400,000 customers providing uniform, laundry, and allied services.
- She will succeed Brad Drummond, who will retire from the company at the end of the year.
- A graduate of Auburn University, Scott most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX).
- Price Action: ARMK shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $37.05 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.