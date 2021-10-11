 Skip to main content

Cinedigm Renews Contract With Hallmark For Content Distribution
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMextended its agreement with Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel) to distribute its content on TVOD and Physical.
  • The two companies have worked together for nearly a decade and have grown the transactional business outpacing industry trends due to Hallmark's superior quality original films and scripted series.
  • Hallmark has found a passionate audience in the physical market and digital platforms like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and VUDU.
  • As part of the renewal, Cinedigm and Hallmark will open up digital rental on select titles for the first time.
  • "We look forward to continuing this rewarding partnership in the years ahead as our content offerings and fanbase continue to grow," Crown Media VP Natalie Vandergast said.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded lower by 0.61% at $2.43 on the last check Monday.

