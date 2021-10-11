Canalys Sees Mac Shipments Growing BY 14.4% In Q3 Before New Launches
- Canalys sees Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shipping 7.82 million Macs during Q3 CY21, up 14.4% year-over-year, reaching a 9.3% market share, from 8.5% market share in Q3 CY20, 9 to 5 Mac reports.
- Apple is the fourth-largest PC maker trailing behind Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), and Acer Inc (OTC: ACEYY).
- The global PC market grew by 5% during Q3 to 84.1 million shipments, following five quarters of double-digit growth due to supply chain disruptions.
- Canalys sees an ongoing crisis “well into 2022.” It sees significant updates to the Mac in the coming weeks, which could boost shipments for the holiday quarter.
- Apple will announce its Q4 FY21 earnings on October 28.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.34% at $143.39 on the last check Monday.
