 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capstone Bags Four New Long-Term Clean Energy Microturbine Rental Agreements
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Capstone Bags Four New Long-Term Clean Energy Microturbine Rental Agreements
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRNhas entered into four new long-term rental contracts with four new end-use customers in the hospitality and industrial grow house markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The four contracts represent 3.2 MW of clean energy systems. The company plans to expand its current long-term rental fleet from 13.1 MW to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021.
  • Capstone Green Energy had targeted to increase the new long-term rental fleet to 21.1 MW by the end of its current fiscal year, March 31, 2022.
  • "Capstone Green Energy continues to expand its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, including its long-term rental program, which is an important element in achieving our near term profitability goals as rentals generate higher contribution margin rates than traditional product sales," said CEO Darren Jamison.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 7.36% at $5.26 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Bags Two Megawatt CCHP Order For Industrial Grow Operator
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Capstone' Distributor Secures 2.4 Megawatt Order To Power Caribbean Resort
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com