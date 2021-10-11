AT&T, Ericsson Collaborate Over 5G, C-Band Spectrum
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) forged a five-year agreement to accelerate the expansion of AT&T 5G building on over 20 years of collaboration.
- This deal helps support the deployment of the service provider's recently acquired C-band spectrum and the 5G Standalone (SA) launch.
- AT&T is tapping into Ericsson's leading network expertise as it works toward its 5G network goals.
- Ericsson will help AT&T expand its 5G network to more consumers, businesses, and first responders across critical industries, including 5G use cases in sports and venues, entertainment, travel and transportation, business transformation, and public safety.
- This latest agreement provides the pathway for us to deploy Ericsson's next-generation centralized RAN architecture, enabled by Fronthaul Gateway, with the ability to support future network enhancements, like the evolution to Cloud RAN, AT&T President Scott Mair said.
- Price Action: ERIC shares traded higher by 2.01% at $11.91 on the last check Monday.
