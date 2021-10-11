 Skip to main content

Plug Power And This Stock That's Up Nearly 20% YTD Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Plug Power And This Stock That's Up Nearly 20% YTD Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Monday.

Plug Power is "very controversial because its hydrogen energy and people are unsure about hydrogen energy," Cramer said Monday morning on CNBC.

The "Mad Money" host said he will be interviewing Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh and Emerson Electric CEO Lal Karsanbhai during the show.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology.

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions.

See Also: Expert Ratings For Plug Power

PLUG, EMR Price Action: Plug Power has traded as high as $75.49 and as low as $13.69 over a 52-week period.

Emerson Electric has traded as high as $105.99 and as low as $63.65 over a 52-week period.

Plug Power was up 3.16% at $28.05, while Emerson Electric was down 1.75% at $94.97 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Plug Power.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Andy Marsh CNBC Jim Cramer Lal Karsanbhaihi News Previews Media Trading Ideas

