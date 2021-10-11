Plug Power And This Stock That's Up Nearly 20% YTD Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Monday.

Plug Power is "very controversial because its hydrogen energy and people are unsure about hydrogen energy," Cramer said Monday morning on CNBC.

The "Mad Money" host said he will be interviewing Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh and Emerson Electric CEO Lal Karsanbhai during the show.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology.

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions.

PLUG, EMR Price Action: Plug Power has traded as high as $75.49 and as low as $13.69 over a 52-week period.

Emerson Electric has traded as high as $105.99 and as low as $63.65 over a 52-week period.

Plug Power was up 3.16% at $28.05, while Emerson Electric was down 1.75% at $94.97 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Plug Power.