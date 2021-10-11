 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Forge Distribution Agreement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Forge Distribution Agreement
  • Sports-first live TV streaming platform, FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the television home of the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Rockies regional game telecasts, forged a carriage agreement ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA and NHL seasons. 
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will launch on fuboTV in the coming days.
  • fuboTV will stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain's extensive regional coverage of all three major professional sports teams in addition to other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. 
  • The regional sports network (RSN) will initially launch on fuboTV in Nevada, Utah, and the surrounding areas with additional markets in the future.
  • "Today's partnership agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will bring sports fans streaming coverage of some of their favorite local teams - just in time for the NBA and NHL seasons, fuboTV SVP Ben Grad said.
  • This deal means that fans in all four of our regions now have access to streaming their favorite teams with fuboTV, AT&T Sports Networks VP Nina Kinch said.
  • Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.59% at $25.77 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + FUBO)

What Are Whales Doing With AT&T
Analyst Ratings For AT&T
Why Is China Blocking The Release Of Disney's 'The Eternals'?
Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses
'No Time To Die' Tops Box Office With $56M: Why 007 Underperformed
Looking At AT&T's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com