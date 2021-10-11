fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Forge Distribution Agreement
- Sports-first live TV streaming platform, FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the television home of the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Rockies regional game telecasts, forged a carriage agreement ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA and NHL seasons.
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will launch on fuboTV in the coming days.
- fuboTV will stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain's extensive regional coverage of all three major professional sports teams in addition to other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content.
- The regional sports network (RSN) will initially launch on fuboTV in Nevada, Utah, and the surrounding areas with additional markets in the future.
- "Today's partnership agreement with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will bring sports fans streaming coverage of some of their favorite local teams - just in time for the NBA and NHL seasons, fuboTV SVP Ben Grad said.
- This deal means that fans in all four of our regions now have access to streaming their favorite teams with fuboTV, AT&T Sports Networks VP Nina Kinch said.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.59% at $25.77 on the last check Monday.
