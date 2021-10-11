 Skip to main content

Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is trading lower Monday after the company canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday.

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend and reports suggest that the cancellations have continued into Monday. 

The company cited air traffic control issues and poor weather conditions as reasons for the cancellations, however Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report issues at scale. 

Southwest became the latest airline to announce it would impose vaccine mandates on its staff last week. The company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. The company operates over 700 aircraft.

LUV Price Action: Southwest Airlines has traded as high as $64.75 and as low as $37.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.21% at $52.19 at time of publication.

Photo: Colin Brown from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

